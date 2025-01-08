Wildfires

2 dead in Eaton Fire burning in Altadena area

The fire northeast of Los Angeles started late Tuesday and destroyed about 100 structures.

By Benjamin Papp

Two people have died in the Eaton Fire burning northeast of Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone confirmed at a Wednesday morning press conference.

The identities and circumstances of their deaths have not been disclosed.

Marrone added the fire has caused "a number of significant injuries" to people who did not evacuate. Exact numbers have not yet been provided.

In the same press conference, Marrone confirmed over 100 structures have been destroyed in the flames, including the Pasadena Jewish Temple & Center.

About 19,000 residents and 8,200 structures are under threat from the wind-driven fire.

The fire started Tuesday night at approximately 6:20 p.m. in Altadena area, according to Cal Fire. The small 10 acre blaze fanned by strong winds rapidly spread to over 400 acres by 8 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire approximates that number has increased to 2,227 acres burned at 0% containment. The flames have spread south towards Pasadena.

Over 500 firefighters are currently battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Eaton Fire is one of four wildfires burning in Los Angeles County.

