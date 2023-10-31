Map: See evacuations for Highland Fire in Riverside County

Evacuation orders remain in effect for thousands of people Tuesday after the Highland Fire in Riverside County doubled in size overnight.

The brush fire started Monday in the Aguanga area of Riverside County, about 60 miles southwest of Palm Springs. Flames were first reported between Highland Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road.

The fire doubled in size to more than 2,200 acres by Tuesday morning.

Thousands of people were under evacuation orders, which were updated early Tuesday.

Evacuations

Residents in the following areas have been ordered to vacate their homes:

South of Sage/Golden Eagle Drive

East of Becker Lane

West of Boulder Vista

North of Cottonwood Creek

South of Highway 371

West of Soreson

North of County Line Road

North of San Diego County line

South of Highway 79

East of Forest Route 8S07

West of Crosley Truck Trail

Meanwhile, an evacuation warning was issued for the following areas:

East of Vail Lake Resort

West of Shirley Way

North of David Street

South of Pueblo Road/Exa Ely Road

West of Cahuilla Tribal Reservation Boundary

North of County Line Road

Shelters

Residents under the order and warning will be able to take shelter at Great Oak High School in Temecula. The address for that center is 32555 Deer Hollow Way.

Those who have large animals can take them to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter for safety. The shelter is located at 581 S. Grand Ave.