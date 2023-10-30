Highland Fire grows to 2,200 acres in Riverside County

A wind-fanned wildfire doubled in size overnight in Riverside County, where thousands of people are under evacuation orders and at least one home was destroyed.

The brush fire started in the Aguanga area of Riverside County, about 60 miles southwest of Palm Springs.

CalFire said the Highland Fire, was first reported at 12:37 p.m. between Highland Road and Aguanga Ranchos Road. As of 7:51 p.m., the fire spread to 1,219 acres, but doubled in size to more than 2,200 acres by Tuesday morning.

#HighlandFire [UPDATE] 10/31/23 5:45 a.m. - The fire has grown overnight to 2,200 acres and remains 0% contained.



All evacuation orders and warnings remain in place.



A Reception and Care Center has opened at:

Great Oak High School 32555 Deer Hollow Way, Temecula, Ca 92592… pic.twitter.com/C8tO9yI2AL — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) October 31, 2023

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

At least one home was destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported.

Highway 79, connecting Aguanga with Temecula to the west, was closed to allow access to the area for fire crews.

Winds in the area have diminished, which could aid firefighters, but conditions will remain dry and warm. There was no containment as of Tuesday morning.

Several departments responded in assistance to battle the blaze, including fire stations from Corona, Hemet, Murrieta, Palm Springs and the U.S. Forest Service.

Evacuations

Residents in the following areas have been ordered to vacate their homes:

South of Sage/Golden Eagle Drive

East of Becker Lane

West of Boulder Vista

North of Cottonwood Creek

South of Highway 371

West of Soreson

North of County Line Road

Meanwhile, an evacuation warning was issued for the following areas:

East of Vail Lake Resort

West of Shirley Way

North of David Street

South of Pueblo Road/Exa Ely Road

West of Cahuilla Tribal Reservation Boundary

North of County Line Road

Shelters

Residents under the order and warning will be able to take shelter at Great Oak High School in Temecula. The address for that center is 32555 Deer Hollow Way.

Those who have large animals can take them to the San Jacinto Animal Shelter for safety. The shelter is located at 581 S. Grand Ave.

Weather

The fire comes as several counties in Southern California are under a red flag warning amid breezy Santa Ana winds. The National Weather Service warned the region of critical fire danger conditions as gusts conditions made way through SoCal.