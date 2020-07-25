Jurupa Valley

Structures Damaged as Fire Breaks Out in Jurupa Valley

By Shahan Ahmed

A 40-acre brush fire broke out in Jurupa Valley Saturday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was 0% contained as of 4:55 p.m. and burning near Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane, giving the fire the name "Karen Fire."

Sierra Avenue was shut down near the fire.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

At least one structure could be seen burning related to the fire were damaged related to the fire. Newschopper4 Bravo noted that there were some structures in the area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

