Up to 500 Homes Under Evacuation Orders After 6,000-Acre Fire Erupts in Lake Hughes

A fast-moving brush fire blacked 6,000 acres Wednesday and forced mandatory evacuations for between 400 and 500 homes in Lake Hughes, according to Los Angeles County officials.

The Lake Fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. near North Lake Hughes Road and Pine Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest, according to Marvin Lim of the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was battling the blaze with Angeles National Forest crews.

Around 5:30 p.m., about 6,000 acres had burned, according to the LA County Fire Department. Between 400 and 500 homes were under mandatory evacuation orders, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

The fire had a "rapid rate of spread," and the ANF and LACSD called in second-alarm responses.

By 4:30 p.m., the flames had burned 400 acres, and the fire had the potential to burn 1,000 acres, according the Los Angeles County Fire Department, which was working with the sheriff's department to evacuate Lake Hughes residents north of the fire. It was not immediately clear if the evacuations would be mandatory.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.