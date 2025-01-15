Dozens of local bakers will gather for a fire relief bake sale

What to Know Bake Sale for California Fire Relief

Presented by Nice Coffee and Carla's Fresh Market

Saturday, Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carla's Fresh Market at 248 N. Ave. 50 in Los Angeles

All proceeds from the baked goods will benefit World Central Kitchen; Nice Coffee will also be donating 100% of the proceeds to World Central Kitchen

Vanilla sugar cookies, peppermint twists, snickerdoodles, a classic coffee cake: The treats we adore are not only yummy, but they prompt us to briefly pause, sit down with the people we love, and spend some time in meaningful conversation.

Many people around Southern California are looking for those connection-ready moments following the fires, and ways to support those who need help.

Dozens of bakers from around the region — some 30 in all, as of Jan. 15 — will gather at Carla's Fresh Market Jan. 25 to sell their sweets and raise money for an organization that has been central to fire relief efforts: World Central Kitchen.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

All proceeds from the Bake Sale for California Fire Relief will benefit World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that "... is first to the frontlines, providing fresh meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises."

Chef José Andrés and his wife Patricia founded WCK in 2010, providing "...meals to people recovering from crisis every single day."

As for the caffeinated brews complementing the tasty wares of the top-notch bakers participating in the bake sale?

Nice Coffee will be there on the beverage side of the scene; all proceeds from the coffee sold will also be donated to World Central Kitchen. Snacks, too, will be available for purchase.

Bakers, find out how to participate at this page. And all goodies are welcome including "sweet, savory, bake, or no-bake."

Altadena residents are banding together to support community members who’ve lost their homes and sense of security to the Eaton Fire. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.