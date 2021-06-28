Firefighters Battle Vegetation Fire Burning in Hemet

A fire in the California Avenue and Stowe Road area of Hemet grew to 105 acres on Monday afternoon, as CAL FIRE and Riverside County Fire Department firefighters worked to contain the flames.

The vegetation fire was reported at 3:01 p.m. in the unincorporated county area of Hemet, CAL FIRE and RVC Fire said in a Twitter statement.

Firefighters from those organizations and the Hemet Fire Department were on the scene "of approx 5 acres of light flashy fuels burning near the county & city boundaries."

By 4:12 p.m., the Stowe Fire had grown to 105 acres, despite officials utilizing ground and air resources to battle the flames.

Firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread of the fire by 4:55 p.m., and a statement from CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department said fire resources would remain at the scene for four to five hours to fully contain the fire.

Several powerlines were damaged, officials announced around 5 p.m., forcing electrical service to stop while the damage was repaired by Southern California Edison.

The outage affected "approximately 2,000 - 3,000 residents of East Hemet, west to Winchester Rd.," a statement said. Power was restored to all but about 150 residents east of Warren Road within half an hour.

No injuries were reported, and no evacuations were immediately announced.