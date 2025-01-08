Getty Villa narrowly escapes Palisades Fire without significant damage

The iconic Getty Villa, located in the middle of the Pacific Palisades at east end of the Malibu coast, has escaped the Palisades Fire largely undamaged, according to a statement issued late Wednesday morning.

Video released Wednesday morning showed smoke and flames creeping up on the villa and burning onsite vegetation.

In the statement, President and CEO of the J. Paul Getty Trust Katherine E. Fleming confirmed fires did burn sections of the villa's landscaping, but did not reach the actual structure.

Fleming credited and thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department and its crews alongside "extensive efforts to clear brush from the surrounding area as part of its fire mitigation efforts throughout the year" to saving the villa.

The villa also features a state of the art irrigation system with on-site water tank and air handling systems to filter smoke from reaching the artwork.

The museum will remain closed until Jan. 12.

The Palisades Fire started Tuesday morning in the mountains overlooking the LA County coast. By Wednesday morning it was estimated at 11,800 acres. Hundreds of structures have been destroyed.