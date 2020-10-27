Evacuations Lifted in Glendale Fire

More than a dozen homes were evacuated as a small fire erupted in Glendale Tuesday amid dangerous fire weather conditions, but by 4 p.m., crews were working to mop up the blaze.

The brush fire started near Brand Park on Mountain Street, the Glendale Fire Department said.

It was said to be about 8 acres by 3 p.m.

Power was shut off at the 900-1000 block of W. Mountain Street as a safety precaution, according to the fire department.

***Brush Fire Alert*** Brush Fire near Brand Park (Mountain St.), GFD is responding, more information to follow, please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/H3UEEILVNP — Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) October 27, 2020

Fourteen homes along Idlewood Road and W. Mountain Street were evacuated as a precaution.

Grandview Brush Fire Update: Forward progression of the fire has been stopped, crews are working on mop up. Evacuations have been lifted and @glendalewaterandpower is working on restoring power — Glendale Fire Department CA (@GlendaleFireCA) October 27, 2020

The fire began burning as the Blue Ridge Fire and Silverado Fire burned thousands of acres. The Blue Ridge Fire burned 15,200 acres and 0% contained, while the Silverado Fire burned 12,600 acres and 5% contained Tuesday afternoon.

The Blue Ridge Fire grew overnight in the Yorba Linda and Chino Hills area. Christine Kim reports for Today in LA on Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020.