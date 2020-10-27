Wildfires

Evacuations Lifted in Glendale Fire

Two other large fires were burning in Southern California as dry, windy conditions persisted.

By Heather Navarro

More than a dozen homes were evacuated as a small fire erupted in Glendale Tuesday amid dangerous fire weather conditions, but by 4 p.m., crews were working to mop up the blaze.

The brush fire started near Brand Park on Mountain Street, the Glendale Fire Department said.

It was said to be about 8 acres by 3 p.m.

Power was shut off at the 900-1000 block of W. Mountain Street as a safety precaution, according to the fire department.

Fourteen homes along Idlewood Road and W. Mountain Street were evacuated as a precaution.

The fire began burning as the Blue Ridge Fire and Silverado Fire burned thousands of acres. The Blue Ridge Fire burned 15,200 acres and 0% contained, while the Silverado Fire burned 12,600 acres and 5% contained Tuesday afternoon.

The Blue Ridge Fire grew overnight in the Yorba Linda and Chino Hills area. Christine Kim reports for Today in LA on Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020.

This article tagged under:

WildfiresGlendalelos angeles county
