Los Angeles Rams, Chargers and Grammy's pledge $1 million each to wildfire victims

The Los Angeles Rams, the NFL and the Grammy Recording Academy all pledged $1 million donations each Friday morning to aid Southern California wildfire victims after nearly 40,000 acres and thousands of structures turned to ash.

After moving Monday's upcoming wildcard game to Arizona between the Rams and the Minnesota Vikings, the Kroenke family, owners of the Rams, pledged $1 million to benefit the LAFD Foundation through the Kroenke Family Foundation.

The LAFD Foundation helps both the Los Angeles county and city fire departments.

Rams players, coaches and staff will also wear custom LAFD hats and shirts during Monday night's playoff game. Game-worn jerseys and select game-used footballs will be auctioned off on NFL Auction with proceeds going to the support American Red Cross, the team said Friday morning.

The decision to move the game to "State Farm Stadium" in Arizona caused a stir from many fans on social media after the company discontinued 72,000 home insurance policies including 1,600 in the Pacific Palisades last March, citing the increasing risk of catastrophes like wildfires and outdated regulations.

The Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings and the NFL Foundation will join the Rams in

each donating $1 million to help deliver vital resources to local organizations supporting those affected by the wildfires.

In a press release also sent Friday morning, the Grammy Recording Academy launched a "relief program to support music creators and professionals impacted by the crisis."

A list of organizations helping those affected by the fires can be found here.