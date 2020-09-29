After a summer of historic wildfires, California enters one of the most dangerous times of the year for fires with 27 major blazes already burning throughout the state.
Four of the six largest wildfires on record in California, including the 878,000-acre August Fire in Northern California's Tehama County, began in August. Another started in early September.
Now, firefighters are facing infamous fall winds — including the Santa Ana gusts — that typically pick up in October and increase the threat of rapidly spreading flames. Red flag warnings are in effect for much of Northern California and some Southern California mountains.
Since the start of the year, there have been more than 8,100 wildfires that have burned well over 3.7 million acres -- far beyond previous years' totals through September. Since Aug. 15, there have been 26 fatalities and more than 7,000 structures destroyed.
Here’s a snapshot of the state’s wildfires burning during the week of Sept. 28.
Location: Shasta County, southwest of Redding
Size: More than 15,000 acres
Containment: 0%
Evacuation orders are in place.
Location: Napa County, east of Calistoga
Size: More than 11,000 acres
Containment: 0%
Evacuation orders are in place and additional evacuations are in progress.
LNU Lightning Complex
Location multiple North Bay counties, including Napa, Lake, Sonoma, Colusa, Solano, and Yolo.
Size: More than 363,220 acres
Containment: 98%
SCU Lightning Complex
Location: Multiple Easy Bay counties, including Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara San Joaquin, Merced, and Stanislaus.
Size: 396,624 acres
Containment: 98%
Butte/Tehama/Glenn (BTU/TGU) Lightning Complex
Location: Butte, Tehama and Glenn counties
Size: 19,609 acres
Containment: 97%
Fourteen structures have been destroyed
North Complex
Location: Plumas County, northeast of Oroville to southwest of Quincy (Plumas National Forest)
Size: 306,135 acres
Containment: 78%
Fifteen deaths have been reported. More than 2,300 structures have been destroyed. Evacuations remain in place.
Creek Fire
Location: Fresno County, northeast of Shaver Lake (Sierra National Forest)
Size: 304,640 acres
Containment: 39%
Evacuations in place. More than 850 structures have been destroyed.
SQF Complex
Location: Tulare County, about three miles east of Giant Sequoia National Monument
Size: 150,286 acres
Containment: 50%
Evacuations are in place. More than 230 structures have been destroyed.
August Complex
Location: Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Mendocino, Tehama and Trinity counties
Size: 878,470 acres
Containment: 45%
Nearly 90 buildings have been destroyed. This is an expansive group of fires that makes up the largest wildfire on record in California.
Snow Fire
Location: Riverside County
Size: 6,254 acres
Containment: 95%
El Dorado Fire
Location: San Bernardino County
Size: 22,680 acres
Containment: 92%
One fatality, a firefighter, has been confirmed in connection with this fire, which started at a gender reveal party east of San Bernardino. Ten structures have been destroyed.
Bobcat Fire
Location: Los Angeles County, Angeles National Forest
Size: 114,200 acres
Containment: 62%
Evacuations in place
