‘The whole thing just blew up.' Mountain Fire destroys Camarillo Heights homes

Entire neighborhoods were burned to rubble by a fire that moved quickly through the Moorpark and Camarillo areas.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

A Camarillo Heights resident grabbed his wedding ring and some family photos Wednesday as flames from the fast-moving Mountain Fire burned toward his neighborhood.

About 10 minutes after family member evacuated, the wildfire driven by strong winds in Ventura County arrived on Valley Vista Drive, burning Steve Taylor's house and nearby homes to the ground.

"Got the wedding ring. Got a couple more pictures of my dad. Jumped in the car, and about 10 minutes later the whole thing just blew up," Taylor said. "So, we were fortunate that everyone got out and everyone's safe. We have our memories here."

A brick chimney with a "T" for the Taylor family was about all that remained standing on the property. There were similar scene of destruction at his neighbors' properties.

In nearby Camarillo, Roger Archambault watch a television report showing his home burning down.

"It was surreal," he said. "You're watching your own house burn and you can get back up here to do anything about it. It is what it is."

The 14,500-acre Mountain Fire burns north into Santa Paula. Brittany Hopes reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Thursday Nov. 7, 2024.

The home was an 8-year-old remodel with a steel roof, which collapsed onto what remained of the structure.

"I guess we'll have to start again," Archambault said. "Sitting here crying about it is not going to help anything."

The homes were two of dozens that burned in the fire that started Wednesday morning in the Somis area. The fire spread into Moorpark and Camarillo, jumping the 118 Freeway on a day of strong winds.

Ten damage assessment teams were deployed to see how many homes were destroyed. Neighbors whose homes were left standing said they're staying updated on weather conditions due to the possibility of shifting winds.

Winds decreased Thursday afternoon as firefighters worked to protect homes. The fire was estimated at more than 19,000 acres with no containment.

