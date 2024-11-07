Firefighters race to protect homes from wind-driven Mountain Fire in Ventura County

What to Know The Mountain Fire burned 14,500 acres in the Moorpark and Camarillo areas. There was no containment Thursday morning.

As of 12:15 a.m. Thursday, roughly 42,000 customers were without power.

Evacuation shelters have been created for residents, small animals and large animals.

A red flag warning, which indicates conditions for high fire danger, will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

A Ventura County wildfire that burned several homes in Moorpark and Camarillo flared up Thursday morning as flames pushed north toward Santa Paula.

The Mountain Fire was estimated at about 14,000 acres Thursday morning after it started Wednesday around 9 a.m. in the Somis area. The fire broke out during a day of powerful winds that fanned flames with devastating speed on a rampage through neighborhoods.

At least two people were injured, hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

The fire started off the 118 Freeway, near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road. Flames jumped the 118 Freeway Wednesday and entered the Camarillo Heights area.

Video from NewsChopper4 showed several homes burned to the ground, but authorities did not have an estimate on the number of homes destroyed.

Evacuations orders were expanded overnight. Road closures were in place and several areas were without power.

Strong winds grounded fixed-wing aircraft because of “very dangerous” conditions caused by gusts. The winds could cause turbulence for pilots. Thick smoke also made it difficult to see from the air. Water-dropping helicopters were still making runs on the fire, some dropping water directly onto homes.

Red Flag Warnings and Wind Alerts cover most of SoCal until Thursday afternoon. This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024.

The strongest winds of the week were expected Wednesday with gusts up to 80 mph in the mountains and foothills of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Similar winds are expected once again in the mountains Thursday night.

A red flag warning, which indicates conditions for high fire danger, will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday. The Mountain Fire was burning in a region that has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years.

Chief Jeff Shea of the Ventura Fire County Department noted the region’s red flag weather condition, and how it’ll contribute to the flames through Thursday.

“What that means is critically low, relative humidity," he said. "The amount of moisture in the air is less than 10%, which is critical for us and for fire behavior and the sustained Santa Ana winds.”

"Gusts as high as 100 mph are possible in wind-prone mountainous locations," according to a statement from county emergency officials. "In addition to windy conditions, low relative humidity with poor overnight recovery is expected. A Red Flag Warning has been issued starting Wednesday at 4 a.m. through Thursday at 6 p.m. for all areas of Ventura County."

At a press conference Wednesday, Chief Dustin Gardner of the Ventura County Fire Department urged all residents under evacuation orders to vacate their properties as soon as possible.

“These aren't one of these fires where you can wait and predict and maybe stay home," he said. "Your homes can be replaced, your lives can't. Leave … Our firefighters and law enforcement agencies are doing everything they can to protect lives, so we need your help staying out of the way.”

California's latest statewide wildfire update shows a staggering increase in the number of acres burned compared to last year. As of Monday, Cal Fire reported more than 1 million acres have burned since the start of the year. At this point last year, only 308,000 acres had burned.

The five-year average is 1.2 million acres through Nov. 4.