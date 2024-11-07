Mountain Fire: See the latest evacuation orders, closures and shelters

A brush fire in Ventura County continues to burn over 14,000 acres, prompting evacuation orders as well as road closures and school closures.

The flames moved quickly though the Moorpark and Camarillo areas of Ventura County on Wednesday as strong winds pushed flames into neighborhoods.

The fire was first reported on Wednesday around 9 a.m. off the 118 Freeway, near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road. The fire department said that the strong winds in the area were contributing to the challenging conditions.

The fire crossed the 118 Freeway and entered the Camarillo Heights area.

Several evacuation orders were issued in the area, with more added as of Thursday morning.

Evacuation orders

Zone 1 – North of Somis: areas north of East Los Angeles Avenue/Hwy 118, west of Balcom Canyon Road, and east of La Vista Avenue

An area extending east of 12th Street to Willard Road, south of HWY 126 along Santa Clara River Unincorporated Somis West to: Saticoy Country Club East to Balcom Canyon Road South to Highway 118



Evacuation warnings

An area extending south of South Mountain Road, east of Briggs Road, and west of 12th Street and Bixby Road

Evacuation shelters

Padre Serra Parish -- 5205 Upland Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012

-- 5205 Upland Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012 Ventura County Fairgrounds (for large animals) -- 10 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001

(for large animals) -- 10 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 Ventura County Animal Services (for small animals) -- 600 Aviation Dr. Camarillo, 93010

A man whose home was destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo shares his thoughts about the loss. This video was broadcast on the NBC4 News at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024.

School closures

Due to the ongoing blaze, several schools in Ventura County announced they will be closed. The following schools will be closed Thursday and Friday:

ACE Charter High School

Mesa Union School District

Santa Paula Unified School District

Cal. State University Channel Islands

The following schools and districts will be closed Thursday:

Bridges Charter School

Briggs School District

CAPE Charter School

Golden Valley Charter School Resource Center

Hueneme Elementary School District

Ivy Tech Charter School Resource Center

MATES Charter School

Mupu Elementary School District

Oxnard School District (K-8)

Oxnard Union High School District

Peak Prep Academy Resource Center

Pleasant Valley School District

Rio School District

River Oaks Academy Resource Centers (Oxnard & Westlake)

Santa Clara Elementary School District

Somis Union School District

University Preparation Charter School

Vista Real Charter High School (Camarillo, Oxnard, Port Hueneme & Ventura)

The Mountain Fire has burned through several homes in the Camarillo neighborhoods. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 6 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2024.

Power outages

With crews continuing efforts in their firefight against the blaze, thousands of Ventura County residents were without power Wednesday and Thursday.

As of 12:15 a.m. Thursday, roughly 42,000 customers were without power, according to the sheriff's department.

Residents of Ventura County can register to receive the latest emergency information from the county via VC Alert. Click here for more information.