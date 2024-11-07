Mountain Fire: See the latest evacuation orders, closures and shelters

A brush fire in Ventura County continues to burn over 14,000 acres, prompting evacuation orders as well as road closures and school closures.
The flames moved quickly though the Moorpark and Camarillo areas of Ventura County on Wednesday as strong winds pushed flames into neighborhoods.
The fire was first reported on Wednesday around 9 a.m. off the 118 Freeway, near the 7900 block of Balcom Canyon Road and Bradley Road. The fire department said that the strong winds in the area were contributing to the challenging conditions.
Updates: Click here for updates on the Mountain Fire
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
The fire crossed the 118 Freeway and entered the Camarillo Heights area.
Several evacuation orders were issued in the area, with more added as of Thursday morning.
Evacuation orders
- Zone 1 – North of Somis: areas north of East Los Angeles Avenue/Hwy 118, west of Balcom Canyon Road, and east of La Vista Avenue
- Zone 2 – Saticoy Country Club: east of Los Angeles Ave/Hwy 118, and south of the Santa Clara River and north of Beardsley Road
- Zone 3 – Areas south of Hwy 118, west of N. Lewis Road, north of North Loop Drive and Mission Drive, and east of Fairway Drive
- Zone 4 – West Camarillo (Las Posas/Spanish Hills areas): north of Las Posas Road, south and east of Central Avenue and Beardsley Road, and west of Anacapa Drive
- Zone 6 – The area extending south of Santa Clara River, east of Los Angeles Avenue, north of Saticoy County Club, and west of Briggs Road
- Zone 7 – The area north of Hwy 101 and south and east of Beardsley Avenue, and south of Central Avenue
- Zone 9 – The area east of Santa Paula Community Golf Course, north along Santa Clara River, west of South Mountain Road at Sespe Street, south to Bixby Road
- Zone 10 – An area extending east of 12th Street to Willard Road, south of HWY 126 along Santa Clara River
- Unincorporated Somis
- West to: Saticoy Country Club
- East to Balcom Canyon Road
- South to Highway 118
Evacuation warnings
- An area extending south of South Mountain Road, east of Briggs Road, and west of 12th Street and Bixby Road
Evacuation shelters
- Padre Serra Parish -- 5205 Upland Rd., Camarillo, CA 93012
- Ventura County Fairgrounds (for large animals) -- 10 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001
- Ventura County Animal Services (for small animals) -- 600 Aviation Dr. Camarillo, 93010
Local
Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.
School closures
Due to the ongoing blaze, several schools in Ventura County announced they will be closed. The following schools will be closed Thursday and Friday:
- ACE Charter High School
- Mesa Union School District
- Santa Paula Unified School District
- Cal. State University Channel Islands
The following schools and districts will be closed Thursday:
- Bridges Charter School
- Briggs School District
- CAPE Charter School
- Golden Valley Charter School Resource Center
- Hueneme Elementary School District
- Ivy Tech Charter School Resource Center
- MATES Charter School
- Mupu Elementary School District
- Oxnard School District (K-8)
- Oxnard Union High School District
- Peak Prep Academy Resource Center
- Pleasant Valley School District
- Rio School District
- River Oaks Academy Resource Centers (Oxnard & Westlake)
- Santa Clara Elementary School District
- Somis Union School District
- University Preparation Charter School
- Vista Real Charter High School (Camarillo, Oxnard, Port Hueneme & Ventura)
Power outages
With crews continuing efforts in their firefight against the blaze, thousands of Ventura County residents were without power Wednesday and Thursday.
As of 12:15 a.m. Thursday, roughly 42,000 customers were without power, according to the sheriff's department.
Residents of Ventura County can register to receive the latest emergency information from the county via VC Alert. Click here for more information.