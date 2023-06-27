Wildfires

California Wildfires

Nice Fire burning 90 acres in San Bernardino County

A fire in San Bernardino County burned about 90 acres Tuesday and is 10% contained in the city of Mentone.

Mentone is about nine miles from Yucaipa, near the San Bernardino National Forest.

According to Cal Fire, there are no structures threatened and no evacuation orders at this time. Ground and air resources responded with additional air tankers on order, Cal Fire said.

This is a developing story, please check back for details.

