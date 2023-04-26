Brush Fire Burns More Than 100 Acres in San Bernardino County Mountains

A brush fire burned more than 100 acres Wednesday in a remote part of the San Bernardino County mountains.

The Nob Fire was burning north of Lytle Creek and south of Wrightwood in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 15 miles northwest of San Bernardino.

The fire, which began around 10 a.m., burned about 160 acres as of early Wednesday afternoon. Flames are burning uphill toward mountain snowpack left behind by winter and early spring storms.

No structures were threatened by the fire in the Cajon Pass. Smoke could be seen from the 15 Freeway and from NBCLA's Big Bear Cam to the east.

No injuries were reported. Temperatures in the area were in the low 70s with calm wind conditions.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

So far this year, Cal Fire has responded to 505 wildland fires after a historic wet season. By this time last year, the state's firefighting agency had responded to 1,407 wildland fires in much drier conditions.