Firefighters protect homes from early morning Pacific Palisades fire

Firefighters protected homes from a brush fire early New Year's Day that burned on a Pacific Palisades hillside.

The small fire created an eerie orange glow above a neighborhood near Via La Costa in the Santa Monica Mountains overlooking the Pacific. The fire, reported just after midnight, was fanned by 15 mph winds.

The fire briefly threatened homes, but firefighters aided by a water-dropping helicopter quickly knocked down flames.

No structures were damaged. No injuries were reported.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.