Palisades Fire destroys Corpus Christi church in Pacific Palisades

A church in Pacific Palisades appeared to be destroyed after the a wind-driven wildfire struck the neighborhood on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Archdiocese said on social media.

The Corpus Christi Church, located at 880 Toyopa Drive in Pacific Palisades, was apparently burned overnight on Wednesday, according to Angelus News, the official Los Angeles Archidiocese news agency. Overnight winds in the area were described by firefighters as among the worst they have seen.

Images shared with Angelus News showed only the church's frame left standing after the fire, adding that the flames might also have damaged the parish's school.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"The priests are safe with family and friends," the church said in a statement posted on its website. "Let us pray for each other durig this transition."

Images shared with Angelus showed only the frame of the Corpus Christi Catholic Church structure remaining as of Wednesday morning. There were also unverified reports of damage to Corpus Christi's parish school." Read on @angelusnews:

#PalisadesFirehttps://t.co/xcsKwW4HhF — Archdiocese of LA (@lacatholics) January 8, 2025

The wildfires burning near Los Angeles have forced at least 65 Catholic schools to close on Wednesday morning, Catholic school superintendent Paul Escala told Angelus News.

The Palisades Fire, which started Tuesday morning, was at 15,832 acres Wednesday afternoon. It has destroyed hundreds of structures.