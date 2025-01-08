Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Palisades Fire destroys Corpus Christi church in Pacific Palisades

So far, hundreds of structures have been damages or destroyed as a result of the wildfires, Los Angeles officials said on Wednesday.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A church in Pacific Palisades appeared to be destroyed after the a wind-driven wildfire struck the neighborhood on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Archdiocese said on social media.

The Corpus Christi Church, located at 880 Toyopa Drive in Pacific Palisades, was apparently burned overnight on Wednesday, according to Angelus News, the official Los Angeles Archidiocese news agency. Overnight winds in the area were described by firefighters as among the worst they have seen.

California Wildfires 3 hours ago

What's making the battle against the Palisades Fire so hard? Getting enough water, for one

Wildfires 4 hours ago

Live updates: LA County wildfires spread to homes and businesses

Images shared with Angelus News showed only the church's frame left standing after the fire, adding that the flames might also have damaged the parish's school.

"The priests are safe with family and friends," the church said in a statement posted on its website. "Let us pray for each other durig this transition."

The wildfires burning near Los Angeles have forced at least 65 Catholic schools to close on Wednesday morning, Catholic school superintendent Paul Escala told Angelus News.

The Palisades Fire, which started Tuesday morning, was at 15,832 acres Wednesday afternoon. It has destroyed hundreds of structures.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresPacific Palisades
