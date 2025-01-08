Wildfires

Pacific Palisades

More than 1,000 structures burn in Palisades Fire with more threatened by flames

Over 5,000 acres have burned as the blaze moves South towards Santa Monica

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire in the Pacific Palisades area has burned over 5,000 acres and 1,000 structures, forcing thousands to evacuate as strong winds push the flames south toward Santa Monica.

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Tuesday afternoon covering the bulk of Pacific Palisades, however, many chose to the fight the flames on their own.

"We have a high number of significant injuries to residents who did not evacuate," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone in a Wednesday morning press conference.

An exact number of injuries has not been released. No deaths have been reported.

People in nearby homes outside of the evacuation area were asked to shelter in place. About 30,000 people were under evacuation orders.

Road closures are in effect across the area, including sections of the PCH, westbound 10 Freeway, 210 Freeway, and the northbound 5 Freeway.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Piedra Morada and Monte Hermoso drives, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman David Ortiz. It continued to grow throughout the day due to heavy fuel loads and powerful Santa Ana winds.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently under investigation.

It is one of four wildfires burning Wednesday in Los Angeles County, where red flag warnings are in effect into Thursday.

