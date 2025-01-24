City of Pasadena warns homeowners of mudslides ahead of weekend rain

Pasadena officials are asking homeowners to beginning preparing their property against potential mudslides fueled by forecasted weekend rain.

Charred hillsides stripped of vegetation do not absorb water well, creating the potential for flash floods and mudslides that can collect debris and wipe out structures in their paths. The extent of a mudflows will depend on the intensity of the rainfall, duration of the storm, and the amount of remaining vegetation to hold everything in place.

There is a slight chance of rain in the weekend forecast.

In preparation, city leaders advise residents clearing debris from gutters, downspouts and storm drains to

improve water flow.

Free pre-filled sandbags and self-serve sand are also being distributed throughout the week beginning Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks, except on Saturday

Victory Park, 2575 Paloma St.

Fire Station 37, 3430 E. Foothill Blvd.

Fire Station 38, 1150 Linda Vista Ave.

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per.

City officials also noted residents should stay alert for possible evacuation orders should new fires or heavy mudslides begin.