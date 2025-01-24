Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

City of Pasadena warns homeowners of mudslides ahead of weekend rain

City officials note residents should stay alert for evacuation orders should new fires spark or heavy mudslides begin

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pasadena officials are asking homeowners to beginning preparing their property against potential mudslides fueled by forecasted weekend rain.

Charred hillsides stripped of vegetation do not absorb water well, creating the potential for flash floods and mudslides that can collect debris and wipe out structures in their paths. The extent of a mudflows will depend on the intensity of the rainfall, duration of the storm, and the amount of remaining vegetation to hold everything in place.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

There is a slight chance of rain in the weekend forecast.

California Wildfires Jan 22

31,000 under evacuation orders in fast-moving Hughes Fire in Castaic

weather Jan 22

Forecasted rain prompts mudslide risk in fire affected areas

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In preparation, city leaders advise residents clearing debris from gutters, downspouts and storm drains to
improve water flow.

Free pre-filled sandbags and self-serve sand are also being distributed throughout the week beginning Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Robinson Park, 1081 N. Fair Oaks, except on Saturday
  • Victory Park, 2575 Paloma St.
  • Fire Station 37, 3430 E. Foothill Blvd.
  • Fire Station 38, 1150 Linda Vista Ave.

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per.

City officials also noted residents should stay alert for possible evacuation orders should new fires or heavy mudslides begin.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresPasadenaMudslide
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us