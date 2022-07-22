Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

River Bottom Brush Fire Grows Overnight to 46 Acres in Riverside County

The Peralta Fire started ahead of a hot, dry and windy day in Southern California.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Annette Arreola

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters are increasing containment of a brush fire that started late Thursday in Riverside County during a week of warm and dry conditions in Southern California.

The Peralta Fire in a river bottom just west of Riverside near Jurupa Regional Park was 10-percent contained early Friday after burning an estimated 46 acres. The fire posed no immediate threat to homes near Riverview and Kern drives.

The fire started during a day of critical wildfire conditions in the drought-stricken region.

Europe 6 hours ago

What’s Behind Europe’s Spate of Wildfires and Are They Worse Than Before?

Business Jul 20

Latest Photos of European Heat Wave Show Future ‘Normal' as London Fire Department Has Busiest Day Since WWII

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the Los Angeles County mountains, a red flag warning will be in effect Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Expect hot and windy conditions into the weekend as a dry air mass settles in. Potentially dangerous fire conditions are forecast for the 5 Freeway corrider north of Los Angeles.

The warning means any fires that start are likely to spread quicky as winds fans flames in dry brush.
Northwest winds are anticipated in the area from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Humidity levels will fall between 6% and 12% during the day.

Conditions will gradually cool next week. Coastal areas will continue to be cooled by a nightly marine layer.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresRiverside County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us