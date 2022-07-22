River Bottom Brush Fire Grows Overnight to 46 Acres in Riverside County

Firefighters are increasing containment of a brush fire that started late Thursday in Riverside County during a week of warm and dry conditions in Southern California.

The Peralta Fire in a river bottom just west of Riverside near Jurupa Regional Park was 10-percent contained early Friday after burning an estimated 46 acres. The fire posed no immediate threat to homes near Riverview and Kern drives.

The fire started during a day of critical wildfire conditions in the drought-stricken region.

In the Los Angeles County mountains, a red flag warning will be in effect Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Expect hot and windy conditions into the weekend as a dry air mass settles in. Potentially dangerous fire conditions are forecast for the 5 Freeway corrider north of Los Angeles.

The warning means any fires that start are likely to spread quicky as winds fans flames in dry brush.

Northwest winds are anticipated in the area from 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph. Humidity levels will fall between 6% and 12% during the day.

Conditions will gradually cool next week. Coastal areas will continue to be cooled by a nightly marine layer.