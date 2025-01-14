Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

Santa Monica officer injured when driver tries to enter fire evacuation area, police say

Malibu resident Walter William Larkins IV was arrested for felony hit and run

By Benjamin Papp

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA – JANUARY 7, 2025 – – An police officer directs evacuees to head south on Pacific Coast Highway as smoke from the Palisades fire envelopes the scene at Sunset Blvd. In Pacific Palisades on January 7, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A Santa Monica police officer is in the hospital Tuesday after a Malibu resident ran over their foot while attempting to enter an area restricted due to the Palisades Fire.

The driver, later identified as a 37-year-old Malibu homeowner, was arrested for felony hit and run alongside several additional violations of vehicle code.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

https://x.com/SantaMonicaPD/status/1879297737906335998

According to the police report, witnesses said they saw a dark green Toyota Highlander follow National Guard vehicles on the wrong side of the road while attempting to gain access to a restricted area at 6:45 a.m. A Santa Monica officer approached the car and signaled it was not authorized to pass through the checkpoint.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver of the vehicle "did not follow the order and instead continued through the barrier, driving over the [officer's] foot as he left."

He was later detained at 2200 Block of Pico Boulevard.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresSanta MonicaFires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us