Santa Monica officer injured when driver tries to enter fire evacuation area, police say

A Santa Monica police officer is in the hospital Tuesday after a Malibu resident ran over their foot while attempting to enter an area restricted due to the Palisades Fire.

The driver, later identified as a 37-year-old Malibu homeowner, was arrested for felony hit and run alongside several additional violations of vehicle code.

https://x.com/SantaMonicaPD/status/1879297737906335998

According to the police report, witnesses said they saw a dark green Toyota Highlander follow National Guard vehicles on the wrong side of the road while attempting to gain access to a restricted area at 6:45 a.m. A Santa Monica officer approached the car and signaled it was not authorized to pass through the checkpoint.

The driver of the vehicle "did not follow the order and instead continued through the barrier, driving over the [officer's] foot as he left."

He was later detained at 2200 Block of Pico Boulevard.