Smorgasburg LA's reopening will support fire relief and fire-impacted vendors

What to Know Smorgasburg LA

ROW DTLA

Sunday, Jan. 19

Free entry; free parking for two hours; dogs not allowed

The outdoor food market will feature a "Special Focus on Amplifying and Supporting the Work Being Done by Our Vendors and Partners to Aid the Victims of the LA Fires"

Smorgasburg LA, the sizable, flavor-able, everything-able outdoor market that is appetizingly unfurls at ROW DTLA on most Sundays, always takes a bit of well-deserved downtime around the holidays.

The early-January return of this tasty and trusty Arts District favorite is anticipated by many Southern California foodies, in short. It's always a Really Big Thing, too, because the market traditionally gains several new vendors, as it will again in 2025 (over a dozen vendors will join the weekly fold).

The 2025 relaunch, set for Jan. 12, was delayed by the Los Angeles fires which began Jan. 7, prompting Smorgasburg LA's team to push back the Grand Reopening to Jan. 19.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

That's still happening, but with an especially urgent and heartfelt mission: The market will put a "Special Focus on Amplifying and Supporting the Work Being Done by Our Vendors and Partners to Aid the Victims of the LA Fires" throughout the day.

Proceeds from sales at the market's bar will be donated to World Central Kitchen and the American Red Cross.

"We will also be drawing attention to the various needs of our community, with a special focus on supporting causes hand chosen by our vendors," shared Smorgasburg LA in a statement.

"This means customers will not only be able to support the larger relief funds, but also help individual vendors assist their families, friends, and loved ones impacted from the fires."

Fundraising for a trio of GoFundMes for fire-impacted vendors and friends of Smorgasburg LA — El Maya Hot Sauce, Snibbs/The Lime Truck, and Burgers for Life — will be part of the fundraising effort, while Smorg fans can also support the Restaurant Disaster Relief Fund and the I Love Micheladas/Guelaguetza/Patty Rodriguez GoFundMe, an effort helping essential workers.

For everything that's happening at the give-back event, as well as the ways that you can lend a hand from afar, visit Smorgasburg LA now.

The Los Angeles Urban League and the New Revelation Church have teamed up to help community members impacted by the Eaton Fire. Camilla Rambaldi reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.