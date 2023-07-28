Time-lapse video captures flare-up of 100-acre Sunset Fire in Banning

A brush fire burned more than 100 acres by early Friday in the Riverside County community of Banning.

Time-lapse video showed the Sunset Fire flare up around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mesa and Gilman streets. The fire grew to 20 acres in one hour and 103 acres by 9 p.m. during a day of excessive heat warnings for inland Southern California.

Highs reached well into the 100s.

Evacuation orders for the area were downgraded to an evacuation warning. Containment was at 50 percent early Friday.

No injuries were reported. No structures were damaged.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

Another fire in Riverside County grew to 500 acres with containment at 10 percent early Friday. The Bonny Fire started Thursday near the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in southern Riverside County.

MORNING UPDATE#BonnyFire - The fire is 500 acres and 10% contained. All evacuation orders & evacuation warnings remain in place.#SunsetFire - The fire remains at 103 acres and is 70% contained. Evacuation warnings & road closures remain in place. pic.twitter.com/Y4jN4WzVBb — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 28, 2023

Heat advisories remain in effect through the weekend for widespread parts of Southern California.

As July draws to a close, CAL FIRE has reported more than 3,600 wildfires that burned more than 22,300 acres. That's below last year's count of 4,300 fires that burned more than 37,500 acres.

California's five-year average for that same period is 4,310 wildland fires and a 200,278 acres burned.