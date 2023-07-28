Wildfires

California Wildfires

Time-lapse video captures flare-up of 100-acre Sunset Fire in Banning

The Sunset Fire grew to more than 100 acres during a extremely warm day in Riverside County.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A brush fire burned more than 100 acres by early Friday in the Riverside County community of Banning.

Time-lapse video showed the Sunset Fire flare up around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Mesa and Gilman streets. The fire grew to 20 acres in one hour and 103 acres by 9 p.m. during a day of excessive heat warnings for inland Southern California.

California Wildfires Jul 27

Map: See where wildfires are burning in California

Wildfires Jul 18

Wildfires have burned a record amount of area in the Canadian province of British Columbia

Highs reached well into the 100s.

Evacuation orders for the area were downgraded to an evacuation warning. Containment was at 50 percent early Friday.

No injuries were reported. No structures were damaged.

Details about a cause were not immediately available.

Another fire in Riverside County grew to 500 acres with containment at 10 percent early Friday. The Bonny Fire started Thursday near the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in southern Riverside County.

Heat advisories remain in effect through the weekend for widespread parts of Southern California.

As July draws to a close, CAL FIRE has reported more than 3,600 wildfires that burned more than 22,300 acres. That's below last year's count of 4,300 fires that burned more than 37,500 acres.

California's five-year average for that same period is 4,310 wildland fires and a 200,278 acres burned.

