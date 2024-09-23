Maps: See updates on 3 major Southern California wildfires

Containment lines were bolstered around three major Southern California wildfires over the weekend in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties before a rise this week in temperatures.

The Bridge, Airport and Line fires started during an extended stretch of extreme heat, but cooler temperatures helped firefighters gain ground over the past week. Warmer weather is in this week's forecast.

Here are updates on the three wildfires.

Bridge Fire

The Bridge Fire has burned more than 54,800 acres in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties with containment at 71 percent. The fire started Sept. 8 in the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument east of Los Angeles.

Eighty-one structures were destroyed with another 17 damaged, according to fire officials. Crews are cutting down dead trees and those weakened by flames, and putting out hot spots.

"Current fire conditions show limited heat sources, allowing resources to hold direct lines and complete indirect lines in critical areas," officials said over the weekend. "Current weather observations include good humidity recovery over the fire footprint."

Some evacuations and forest closures remained in effect this week. Road closures were in effect at the following areas.

Big Pines Highway

Big Rock Creek Road

Largo Vista Road

Mescal Creek Road

Panorama Motorway

State Route 39 at the base of San Gabriel Canyon

Glendora Mountain Road north of Big Dalton Road

Westbound state Route 2 at Flume Canyon Road

Five firefighters were injured. The cause remains under investigation.

Airport Fire

The Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties was 81-percent contained at 23,500 acres.

Fire officials said containment increased daily as weather conditions improved. The fire will be fully contained by lines of cleared vegetation by Sept. 24, according to estimates.

"Crews are mopping up and tying in all open line that remains on the perimeter," fire officials said in a statement.

Some crews will camp on the fireline in the mountains as they access hot spots in rough terrain. Drone flights will help firefighters with infrared maps that show areas of high heat.

"We're doing everything we can while it's cooler to construct those fire lines, improving them and making sure they're tested by the wind," Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Steve Concialdi said. "They're camping out there so it doesn't take hours commuting back and forth because it's inaccessible terrain."

Highway 74 has reopened. The Cleveland National Forest has a temporary closure of the Trabuco Ranger District.

On Monday, Edison officials will use a helicopter to remove damaged power poles and lines and replace them.

The fire started at 1:21 p.m. on Sept. 9. It has destroyed 160 structures, damaged 34 others and resulted in 15 injuries, according to Cal Fire. Of the 15 injured, all but two were firefighters who suffered minor injuries, many of them heat- related.

On Thursday, eight firefighters were injured when a transport truck carrying an Orange County Fire Authority hand crew swerved and rolled over on on a freeway on the way back from the fire. Four crew members remain hospitalized in stable to critical condition while four others were treated and released, authorities said.

Line Fire

The Line Fire in the Santa Bernardino County mountains was 39,200 acres Monday with containment at 67 percent.

Four structures were damaged and one was destroyed by the fire, which started by arson Sept. 5 in the Highland area.

A San Bernardino National Forest closure order remained in effect. Highway 330 is still closed northbound from Highland Avenue to Live Oak.

People flying drones into the fire zone continued to be a problem for firefighters.

"There have been multiple drone incursions over the Line Fire area," fire officials said in a statement. "Please be respectful of those fighting the fire and the community members who are impacted by fire. Never fly drones near wildfire. If you fly, we can't."

An arson suspect accused of starting the fire was expected in court Monday. The Norco man pleaded not guilty to starting a wildfire that forced the evacuation of thousands of homes.