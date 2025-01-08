Historic buildings in Will Rogers and Topanga state parks lost to Palisade Fire

Over 30 structures, including several historic buildings, have been lost at both Will Rogers State Historic Park and Topanga State Park.

Among them, Will Rogers’ historic ranch house. Built in the 1928, the ranch consisted of a 31-room house with neighboring guest housing, a stable, corrals, golf course and riding trails.

Rodgers died in plane crash in 1935. The home was later donated to the state by his widow Betty in 1944.

Other lost structures include the soon to be redeveloped Topanga Ranch Motel orignally built by William Randolph Hearst in 1929, park employee residences, and approximately 30 other structures of currently unspecified use.

A full damage report is not yet available.

“California State Parks mourns the loss of these treasured natural and cultural resources, and our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires in the Los Angeles area,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “Since yesterday afternoon, we are directing all available resources into the emergency response effort and working to secure and protect as much as we can at affected nearby state parks."

The Palisades Fire started Tuesday morning and quickly spread to homes and other buildings. The fire was estimated at 15,800 acres Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of buildings have burned.

It is one of five wildfires burning in Southern California, where red flag conditions are in the forecast.