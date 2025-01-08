Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
Woodley Fire burns 75 acres in Sepulveda Basin area of west San Fernando Valley

The fire in the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area started early Wednesday during strong winds.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire burned more than 75 acres in Los Angeles' west San Fernando Valley Wednesday morning on another day of red flag conditions in Southern California.

The Woodley Fire was burning northwest of the 101 and 405 freeway interchange. There were no reports of homes threatened by flames.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. during a night of strong winds that fanned fires in Pacific Palisades, Sylmar and Altadena. Two fatalities were reported in the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

Refresh this page for updates.

