Woodley Fire burns 75 acres in Sepulveda Basin area of west San Fernando Valley

A brush fire burned more than 75 acres in Los Angeles' west San Fernando Valley Wednesday morning on another day of red flag conditions in Southern California.

The Woodley Fire was burning northwest of the 101 and 405 freeway interchange. There were no reports of homes threatened by flames.

The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. during a night of strong winds that fanned fires in Pacific Palisades, Sylmar and Altadena. Two fatalities were reported in the Eaton Fire in Altadena.

