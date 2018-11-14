CHP Officer Feeds Chickens Who Survived Butte County Fire

A California Highway Patrol officer patrolling for looters in the aftermath of the wildfire in Butte County became a looter himself on Monday, but it was done to save starving chickens.

"While on patrol in the Paradise area looking for looters, I heard the faint sound of a chicken. After a short hike, I located about a dozen chickens that literally ran to me," the CHP Oroville officer told his story on Facebook.

The unnamed officer gave the ash-covered fowls — who managed to survive the so-called Camp Fire that already killed at least 48 people — his water but he didn't have any food with him.

The officer said he searched for food and found a bag of oatmeal and two bags of cereals in a nearby garage.

"These chickens were sooooo happy to be fed and watered. Whoever owns these chickens, I owe you a few bags of cereal, sorry," he wrote.

That Facebook post was shared over 16,000 times after it was posted on Monday. The owners of the chickens recognized their house from the post and contacted CHP Oroville to thank the officer for feeding their pets.

"I met them and they provided me supplies, so I went back to feed and water my new friends and discovered they had left me a few gifts," the officer wrote in another post Tuesday.

The gifts?

Freshly laid eggs from the appreciative hens.