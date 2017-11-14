Three people died in a Tuesday morning shooting that took place near an elementary school in Tehama County, which is located near Chico, California, sheriff's officials said.

Law enforcement officials have killed the alleged shooter. Multiple injuries are also being reported.



According to the sheriff's office, several shots were fired at Rancho Tehama School sometime before 9 a.m. There are currently 100 law enforcement personnel on scene.

"I know that we have (airlifted) a number of students," Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told NBC-affiliate KCRA. "I know that the school's been cleared. I know that we have children that were attending school in a safe location at this time."

Officers are investigating five scenes in the vicinity of the school, which is located at 17357 Stagecoach Road in Corning, KCRA reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

