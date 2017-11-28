NBC 7's Nicole Gomez reports on the death of a Spring Valley woman and the search for her husband near Rainbow Falls in Hilo, Hawaii.

Spring Valley Woman Dies After Going Over Hawaii Waterfall

A Spring Valley woman was killed, and her husband is missing after the couple went on a river outing on the big island of Hawaii over the weekend.

Police said 62-year-old Gladys Novinger fell into the water Saturday while crossing the Wailuku River above Rainbow Falls.

She was found in the pool below the falls and was airlifted to Hilo Medical Center where she died.

Rescuers will resume their search for her husband, 61-year-old George Novinger.

Heavy rain and flash flooding forced rescuers to suspend their search Monday.

The Novingers own Vineyard Hacienda in Spring Valley.

Gladys Novinger helped to found the House of Peru, which is in the process of having its own cottage built at the International Cottages in Balboa Park.

George Novinger recently retired as a diplomat for the U.S. State Department's Foreign Service. He also served as the Chairman of the International Cottage Committee and spoke last year to NBC 7 about the group's efforts to expand the International Cottages to include more nine additional nations including Mexico, India, Palestine and Peru.

In that interview, Novinger said the International Cottages are designed to bring nations together, as a place to celebrate the art, food and culture of different countries.

The Rainbow Falls waterfall stands about 80 feet high and is a popular tourist attraction located on the northwest border of Hilo.

With a viewing area just east of the falls, people can walk out onto the rocks and get a close view of the waterfall from above.