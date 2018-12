Butte County officials on Thursday released the exact locations people were killed.

Most of the victims died in the town of Paradise.

Authorities also released the circumstances surrounding the deaths. Officials say of the 53 victims identified so far, 32 died inside a home.

Eleven people died under a vehicle and another at a hospital, officials said.

A total of 86 people died in the so-called Camp Fire, which is now California's most destructive and deadliest wildfire in its recorded history.