Celebration of Life to Honor Women Killed at Veterans Home

Family, friends, loved ones and community members are slated to gather in Yountville Monday evening to remember the victims killed earlier this month during a daylong siege at the country's largest veterans home.

Executive Director Christine Loeber, 48; Clinical Director Jennifer Golick, 42; and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, 32, a clinical psychologist with the San Francisco Department of Veterans Affairs Healthcare System were all found dead on March 9 after Albert Wong, 36, slipped into a going-away party for two employees of The Pathway Home on the campus of the veterans home campus and held the three women hostage during an hours-long standoff. Wong was also found dead.





All three female victims were remembered as immensely talented women who cared deeply about veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Monday's celebration of life service is scheduled to take place at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center located at 100 California Dr. in Yountville. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the service to follow at 6 p.m. The service is open to the public and is expected to reach capacity.





The Pathway Home board of directors announced last week that it was suspending its operations indefinitely at the veterans home.

Wong, whose military records show he served in Afghanistan from April 2011 to March 2012, was enrolled in The Pathway Home's veteran treatment program until he was recently expelled.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.