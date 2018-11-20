NBC 7's Danielle Radin finds out why there are the most travelers on the road this holiday since 2005. (Published 6 hours ago)

Southern California Thanksgiving Travel Will Be at 13 Year High, AAA Says

Thanksgiving is a time for family, which for some means a lot of time getting to them.

There will be more Thanksgiving travelers this year than in the last 13 years, AAA reports.

"4.2 million southern California residents will be taking a trip of more than 50 miles from home Wednesday to Sunday of this week," said Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA.

That's the most travelers in this area since 2005. AAA attributes it to the booming economy, which is making more people feel like they have expendable income for things like gas and vacation.

"The increase is going to be about 5.1 percent more travel volume this year compared to last year," added Shupe.

Despite higher gas prices, more people will be driving. There will also be many taking planes, trains and other means of transportation.

Shupe stresses it is important to inspect your car ahead of time so that you don't end up on the side of the road.

"Check the tire tread and inflation to prevent blow outs," said Shupe. "Check the battery, and do the oil change as recommended by the vehicle manufacturer."

