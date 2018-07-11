Violent Attack on Trolley Platform Caught on Camera

NBC 7's Dave Summers spoke to trolley riders who were shocked by what they saw. (Published Wednesday, July 11, 2018)

San Diego police are looking for two suspects in a violent April assault caught on camera at an MTS trolley platform in Barrio Logan.

The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said a man and a woman walked up to the platform on April 18 between 7:30 and 8 p.m. while a 19-year-old man was sitting on a bench looking down at his cell phone.

The male suspect walked up to the teen and punched him in the face and then tackled him to the ground. Meanwhile, the female suspect grabbed his backpack off of the bench and the two walked away.

“That’s messed up,” trolley rider Brian Gomez said watching the video of the attack.

"It just makes me aware of the things that can happen when you're not paying attention to your surroundings,” fellow rider Joe Vacquez said.

The male suspect is described as between 5 foot 8 and 6 feet tall, in his 20s, with a medium build. He was wearing tan pants, a black t-shirt, and camouflage baseball hat possibly with the Snoopy character on it. Police say his right hand may have been wrapped in some type of bandage.

The female suspect is described as between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall with a heavy build. She was wearing black leggings, a black shirt and black Quicksilver brand baseball cap.

Anyone with more information can call SDPD’s Central Division at (619) 744-9527 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 850-8477. Anonymous tips can also be made online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.