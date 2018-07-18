Woman Accused of Stabbing Man Over Chihuahua Appears in Court

The woman who allegedly stabbed the owner of a chihuahua appeared in court Wednesday. NBC 7's Mackenzie Maynard is downtown with the story. (Published 5 minutes ago)

A woman accused of repeatedly stabbing a man after getting into an argument with him over his Chihuahua made her first appearance in court Wednesday.

The woman, identified as 35-year-old Amanda Brady, pleaded guilty to charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Brady was on her balcony looking down on 9th Avenue Monday morning when a dog jumped out of the arms of its owner who was walking on the street.

The dog made a yelp sound which angered the woman and an argument ensued over what happened to the Chihuahua and whether or not it was injured, according to police.

That’s when Brady began stabbing the man repeatedly in the upper leg and thigh.

"She slashed the victim on his leg, threatened him," the Deputy District Attorney said. "The victim didn't require any medical attention for his wound. The defendant ran off and hid the knife."



The Deputy DA argued Brady's $30,000 bail should be raised to $50,000 but a judge kept it at $30,000 and called the incident out of character given Brady's lack of criminal history.