Orange County

Chapman University Deals With COVID-19 Cases Among Students

Chapman plans to transition to in-person instruction on Oct. 19 but will not require students and faculty to return to campus, so some of those classes may remain online.

By Associated Press

lafile-chapman-university-2
KNBC-TV

Southern California's Chapman University is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak among students living on and off campus.

The university's website shows 17 students living in housing on the campus in the city of Orange and 19 living off-campus nearby tested positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 12. An additional person's living situation was listed as unknown.

COVID-19 2 hours ago

Animation Shows How Coronavirus Spreads at Dinner Table

Anthony Fauci 3 hours ago

Fauci Criticizes ‘Herd Immunity'; Suggests People Rethink Thanksgiving Travel

Decision 2020 4 hours ago

How to Track Your Election Ballot in California

The private university says it follows Centers for Disease Control quarantine guidelines and students can be provided campus housing for quarantine period.

Chapman plans to transition to in-person instruction on Oct. 19 but will not require students and faculty to return to campus, so some of those classes may remain online.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Orange Countycoronavirus pandemic
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us