Memorial Day Safety: Some Things to Keep in Mind to Stay Safe This Weekend

Though many places will remain under quarantine due to the coronavirus, that won't stop families from enjoying Memorial Day weekend.

Below, you'll find some tips and reminders to keep everyone safe.

Travel Safety

Buckle up, slow down, don’t drive impaired.

Be well rested, alert and patient; give your full attention to the road. Do not text and drive.

Let someone know your destination, your route, and when you expect to arrive.

Water Safety

Paddle board? Jet Ski? Surfing? It’s all harmless fun, right? Fun, certainly. But think before you play. Whatever the activity, observe these three cardinal rules.

Wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Know local weather conditions. Make sure the water and weather conditions are safe. Let others know when you hit the water and when you plan to return.

Swimming pools. Learn to swim. Do not swim alone or leave children unattended.

Let someone know where and what time you're leaving and intend on returning.

Barbecue Safety

This fun seasonal ritual has a flip side, though — namely, an onset of injuries and home fires due to careless cooking practices. Here are some tips you can follow to stay safe while enjoying those tasty treats at your cookout.

Never grill indoors or unattended – not in your house, camper, tent or any enclosed area.

Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.

Hot grease or ashes could spill from the grill onto the wooden deck or into dry leaves or grass.

Hiking Safety

Watch out for rattle snakes.

Let others know your destination and time of departing and returning.

Bring fluids (water) and stay hydrated.

Wear appropriate clothing.

Wear sun screen.

The most important thing is practice common sense.

Sam DiGiovanna is a 35-year fire service veteran. He started with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, served as Fire Chief at the Monrovia Fire Department and currently serves as Chief at the Verdugo Fire Academy in Glendale.