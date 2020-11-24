Nearly 1 Million Crock-Pot Pressure Cookers Recalled for Burn Risk; 99 Injuries Reported

Sunbeam Products is recalling nearly 1 million units of its Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker due to problems with the lid that can cause hot food or liquid to be ejected, resulting in serious injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it had reports of 99 injuries, ranging from first- to third-degree burns, from the unit's lid detaching improperly. The recall affects more than 914,000 units in the United States and more than 28,000 in Canada.

The devices were sold at Walmart, Target and other retailers from July 2017 until this month.

The recall covers model number SCCPPC600-V1, which is shown on a label on the bottom of the unit. Affected units have date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN; the date code is engraved on one of the prongs of the electrical plug and on the bottom of the base.

The CPSC said owners of the units should "immediately stop" using the units as pressure cookers, and should call the manufacturer at Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or visit recall.crockpot.com for more information.