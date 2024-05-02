Cargill Meat Solutions issued a recall of about 16,243 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E.coli.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service was notified of the issue upon learning that previously removed products had been utilized in the production of ground beef. There are no confirmed reports of illness due to consumption of these products.

The recall covers raw ground beef produced at Walmart on April 26-27, 2024. Their package labels are as follows:

2.25-lb plastic-wrapped trays containing "93% LEAN 7% FAT ALL NATURAL LEAN GROUND BEEF"

1.33-lb plastic-wrapped trays containing four "PRIME RIB BEEF STEAK BURGERS PATTIES"

2.25-lb plastic-wrapped trays containing "85% LEAN 15% FAT ALL NATURAL ANGUS PREMIUM GROUND BEEF"

2.25-lb plastic-wrapped trays containing "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK"

1.33-lb plastic-wrapped trays containing four "80% LEAN 20% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF CHUCK PATTIES"

1.33-lbs plastic-wrapped trays containing four "90% LEAN 10% FAT ALL NATURAL GROUND BEEF SIRLOIN PATTIES"

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

These products all have the USDA mark of inspection on the front of the label with the establishment number “EST.86P” printed on the back of the label. They each have a lot code of either 117 or 118.

Buyers are advised not to consume the recalled beef and to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Cargill Meat Solutions at 1-844-419-1574.