Submit Your History. Create a Safer at Home Archive With the LA Public Library

The Los Angeles Public Library is looking to build an archive to preserve memories of what life was like during the pandemic, and staff is inviting Angelenos to contribute.

Digital submissions the library is looking for include:

Photographs

Letters, emails, and other correspondence

Journal and diary entries

Blog posts or social media posts

Notices or signs

Creative art such as drawings, paintings, and poetry

The library is looking for diverse perspectives, and content that will tell a story.

“Whether your materials demonstrate social distancing, the transition to telecommuting, what it is like to be an essential worker, or changes in daily routines, family dynamics, and interactions with others, we want to include them!” the library staff said in a statement.

Go here to upload.