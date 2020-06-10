coronavirus pandemic

Here’s What Can Reopen With Restrictions, and What’s Staying Closed, Starting Friday

Nail salons were still to remain closed.

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

Los Angeles County is set to reopen more businesses Friday, including zoos, gyms, day camps, swimming pools and more, amid the coronavirus pandemic, county officials said Wednesday.

The health order will be modified to note businesses would be allowed to reopen, but with restrictions.

The announcement came Wednesday as 1,275 new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the county's total to 67,064.

The following businesses will be allowed back open with restrictions:

  • gyms
  • fitness facilities
  • pro sports facilities without spectators
  • day camps
  • zoos
  • aquariums
  • campgrounds
  • swimming pools
  • music production, film/TV production
  • hotels for leisure travel

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Los Angeles County health officials say data again shows that the rate of coronavirus spread has increased in recent weeks, and that increase could put pressure on the availability of intensive-care unit beds in the coming weeks, wires services reported.

See more here.

What is staying closed for now:

  • nail salons
  • tattoo shops
  • bars and wineries
  • movie theaters
  • live performance theaters
  • entertainment centers
  • concert halls and venues
  • stadiums, arenas
  • gaming facilities
  • theme parks
  • festivals

Learn more here here.

