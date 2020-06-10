Here’s What Can Reopen With Restrictions, and What’s Staying Closed, Starting Friday

Los Angeles County is set to reopen more businesses Friday, including zoos, gyms, day camps, swimming pools and more, amid the coronavirus pandemic, county officials said Wednesday.

The health order will be modified to note businesses would be allowed to reopen, but with restrictions.

The announcement came Wednesday as 1,275 new cases of coronavirus were reported, bringing the county's total to 67,064.

The following businesses will be allowed back open with restrictions:

gyms

fitness facilities

pro sports facilities without spectators

day camps

zoos

aquariums

campgrounds

swimming pools

music production, film/TV production

hotels for leisure travel

Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Los Angeles County health officials say data again shows that the rate of coronavirus spread has increased in recent weeks, and that increase could put pressure on the availability of intensive-care unit beds in the coming weeks, wires services reported.

See more here.

Nail salons were still to remain closed.

What is staying closed for now:

nail salons

tattoo shops

bars and wineries

movie theaters

live performance theaters

entertainment centers

concert halls and venues

stadiums, arenas

gaming facilities

theme parks

festivals

Learn more here here.

Refresh for updates.