2 More LAPD Employees Positive, Department Now Has 24 COVID-19 Cases

Two more Los Angeles Police Department employees tested positive for the Coronavirus, authorities said Saturday.
That brings the total to 24, according to Los Angeles Emergency Operations Center spokeswoman Jessica Kellogg.
In addition, six Los Angeles Fire Department members have tested positive for COVID-19, Kellogg said.
"All of these individuals are self-isolating at home and recovering," she said.
No further details were available.
