28 New Deaths as LA County Has Biggest Single-Day Jump in Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Twenty-eight people died and 711 new cases were confirmed for the novel coronavirus in Los Angeles County Saturday, marking the biggest single-day jump in cases and deaths in the county, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported.

As of Saturday, LA County had 5,277 confirmed cases and 117 deaths related to the virus, with 22% of those cases being hospitalized during some point of the illness, according to Public Health.

"Unfortunately, today’s significant increase in the number of people who have died leaves so many families in our communities facing unimageable loss and grief. We join together as Angelinos to offer our condolences and prayers, along with our commitment to do our part to slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health in a statement issued by the department.

Ferrer added, “Though COVID-19 infects people of all ages, the majority of the people dying from COVID-19 are individuals over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions. Now more than ever, we must try to protect those most vulnerable by making it easy for them to take every precaution and safely stay home. This is the time for neighbors, friends, and families to make sure that those at high risk for serious illness from COVID-19 are able to easily remain in their homes with all their needs met. So, call and check in on your elderly neighbors, and when possible, safely drop off any supplies they may need while keeping your distance. These are tough times, but we are a caring LA County, and we will get through this together.”



