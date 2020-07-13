City of Irvine to Begin Offering Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Monday

Drive-up COVID-19 testing for individuals who live or work in Irvine is scheduled to begin Monday at the Orange County Great Park.

Tests will be available to those who are symptomatic and asymptomatic, according to city officials, who are launching the month-long drive-up effort in partnership with patient testing app Curogram and multiple laboratories, including local Pangea Laboratory.

Multiple drive-up lanes will be set in up, according to the city, which anticipates being able to conduct 200 to 260 tests per day.

Only PCR testing, which determines if someone currently has the SARS-CoV-2 virus, will be available.

"The City Council has put in place appropriate and forward-thinking safety measures every step of the way since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," Mayor Christina L. Shea said Friday.

"I am very proud that Irvine will be the first city in Orange County to provide testing to those that live and work in Irvine, regardless of whether they have symptoms,” Shea said. “Testing continues to be a critical component for reopening under state guidance, while ensuring the health of our community."

The testing program will be available by appointment only and will take place Mondays through Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Lot 6 at the Great Park.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://curogram.com/covid- testing/irvine. There is no out-of-pocket fee for the COVID-19 testing.

Patients will be required to remain in their vehicle and show a driver's license or photo ID and registration confirmation.

During the appointment, a licensed healthcare professional will be present during the self- administered nasal or oral swab test to collect the specimen to send to FDA- approved laboratories.

Test results should be expected within three days after the appointment.

The Orange County Great Park is located at 8000 Great Park Blvd. Lot 6 can be accessed via Marine Way and Skyhawk.

Visit ocgp.org/maps for complete directions; GPS systems may not provide reliable directions.

For more information, visit cityofirvine.org/covid19testing.

