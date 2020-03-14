Commerce Casino Employee Tests Presumptive Positive for COVID-19

An employee at the Commerce Hotel & Casino has tested presumptive positive for COVID-19, NBCLA learned on Saturday.

Eric Rose, spokesman for the casino, said they were "identifying and informing and any employees who may have come in contact with this employee" of the test results.

He also said plans to close the casino, amid several closures all over Southern California, were developed on Thursday, before they knew that a newly hired employee had tested presumptive positive for the virus. The casino closed this weekend, and did not list a date for reopening.

The employee is receiving medical treatment and has self-quarantined, Rose said.

"The casino is in communication with County officials regarding our facility and is acting in accordance with their expert guidance," he said. "The safety and well-being of our employee is our primary concern and will keep you informed of any further developments."