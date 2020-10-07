Job Fair

Culver City to Present Free Virtual Job Fair

The event will take place on Oct. 16 and it will feature opportunities with several companies offering wages between $15 and $20 per hour, according to officials.

A woman works from home with a laptop computer.
Red House Staging

Culver City's Economic Recovery Task Force will present a free virtual job fair on Oct. 16.

The event, which is being produced as part of the city's economic recovery efforts in collaboration with the local Chamber of Commerce, various nonprofits and the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation, is open to anyone seeking employment or training as well as businesses seeking to hire in the near- and mid-term for internships, seasonal, temporary and full-time positions.

“We are excited to partner with JVS SoCal to provide this important employment opportunity,'' said Culver City Mayor Goran Eriksson. “As we adjust to a ‘new normal,’ it is critical that we continue our focus on the health and safety of our community, while also supporting our businesses and local workforce, to ensure our residents' and Culver City's long term economic recovery.”

Anyone interested in participating should visit Culver City's Economic Recovery Task Force website to register and view details of the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to noon.

JVS SoCal, located in Culver City, will provide the event platform, and all candidates will be vetted through its system. As the operator of the West Los Angeles America's Job Center of California, JVS SoCal is a free local resource for individuals who wish to go back to work, whether they have been laid off, furloughed or are looking for a career change.

Officials said the event will be focused primarily on entry- to mid-level positions and will feature opportunities with several companies offering wages between $15 and $20 per hour.

Culver City businesses that are currently hiring and wish to participate should contact Elaine Warner at elaine.warner@culvercity.org or 310-253-5777.

