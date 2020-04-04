Food Banks

Find Food Banks Open During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Help yourself or give back to those in need.

By Sydney Kalich

The coronavirus pandemic has caused confusion and panic throughout Southern California. However, there are food resources available to families and individuals to help throughout the pandemic.

If you need help, or if you would like to help those in need, NBC4 has gathered a list of food banks throughout SoCal.

Note: This page will be continually updated as more information becomes available. Call before you go to a food bank as hours may have changed due to the spread of COVID-19.  

Here is more information on some of the food banks.

Los Angeles County

Orange County

Riverside County

San Bernardino County

Ventura County

