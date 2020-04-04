Find Food Banks Open During the Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused confusion and panic throughout Southern California. However, there are food resources available to families and individuals to help throughout the pandemic.
If you need help, or if you would like to help those in need, NBC4 has gathered a list of food banks throughout SoCal.
Note: This page will be continually updated as more information becomes available. Call before you go to a food bank as hours may have changed due to the spread of COVID-19.
Here is more information on some of the food banks.
Los Angeles County
- AIDS Food Store in Long Beach.
- Food Net- San Pedro Service Center in San Pedro
- Friends in Deed in Pasadena
- Los Angeles County Regional Food Bank has locations throughout the County, view map to see locations.
- MEND Poverty in Pacoima.
- North Hollywood Interfaith Food Pantry in Studio City.
- Shepard's Pantry in Irwindale, Baldwin Park and Glendora.
- West Side Food Bank has pantry locations in Santa Monica, Venice, Culver City and Inglewood.
- West Valley Food Pantry in Woodland Hills.
- World Harvest Food Bank in Venice.
- Valley Food Bank has locations and partnerships throughout the Valley in Van Nuys, North Hills, Lancaster, Granada Hills and Sylmar.
- For more food banks throughout LA County.
Orange County
- Families Forward in Irvine.
- Friendly Center in Orange.
- Laguna Food Pantry in Laguna Beach.
- Orange County Food Bank in Garden Grove.
- Refuge Calvary Chapel Huntington Beach in Huntington Beach.
- Second Harvest Food Bank in Irvine.
- Serve the People in Santa Ana.
- Share Our Selves in Costa Mesa.
- South County Outreach in Irvine.
- Vineyard Anaheim in Anaheim.
Riverside County
- Feeding America has partnership locations throughout the Inland Empire.
- Al Rahma Food Bank in Moreno Valley
- Bread Basket Food Bank in Hemet.
- Carol's Kitchen is serving sack lunches at multiple locations.
- Community Food Pantry in Murrieta.
- Community Mission of Hope in Temecula.
- H.O.P.E (Helping Our People In Elsinore) Lake Elsinore, CA
- R' Pantry at UC Riverside
- Salvation Army in Riverside.
- Table of Plenty in Beaumont.
San Bernardino County
- Feeding America has partnership locations throughout the Inland Empire.
- Central City Lutheran Mission in San Bernardino.
- Helping Hands in San Bernardino.
- Inland Valley Hope Partners with locations in Ontario, Pomona, Dimas, Upland and Claremont.
- Isaiah's Rock in Chino.
- Mary's Mercy Center in San Bernardino.
- The Neighborhood Pantry in Rancho Cucamonga.
- Water of Life Community Church in Fontana.
Ventura County
- Click here to see where you can donate or get a meal Ventura County
- Calvary Community Church in Westlake Village
- Catholic Charities provides food bank services to Moorpark, Ventura and Camarillo.
- Food Share of Ventura County
- La Hermandad in Oxnard.
- Manna Conejo Valley Food Bank in Thousand Oaks
- Many Meals of Camarillo
- Moorpark Pantry Plus
- Project Understanding in Ventura
- Samaritan Center in Simi Valley.
- Spirit of Santa Paula/Many Meals in Santa Paula.
- The Salvation Army Ventura Corps.