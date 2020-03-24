Resources for SoCal Seniors During the Coronavirus Pandemic

There are specific resources for seniors throughout Southern California during the Coronavirus Pandemic.

If you need help, or if you would like to help those in need, NBC4 has gathered a list of resources for seniors during the coronavirus pandemic. NBC4 also has a list of resources for the general public here.

Utilize Senior Shopping Hours

Grocery stores throughout Southern California have begun offering designated "Senior Citizen Shopping Hours" for senior citizens to shop amid coronavirus concerns. Here's a list of all the local stores offering additional times for seniors and those immune compromised. Here is a list of food banks throughout Southern California.

Get Your Shopping Done For You

If you don't want to leave the house there are groups throughout SoCal offering to pick up essentials for seniors.

In West LA, Central Inland Empire and the South Bay, Chefs for Seniors is offering healthy pre-made meals as well as shopping for additional essentials.

In El Segundo, The Rotary Club and Recreation & Parks Department developed a Senior Outreach program to help senior shoppers. Call 310-524-2705 or email outreachhelp@elsegundo.org for information.

Throughout LA County, seniors can use CalFresh Restaurant Meal Programs to get meals from specific restaurants.

Throughout LA County, you can volunteer with or receive meals from Meals on Wheels.

Looking to Help? Join the COVID-19 Kindness Task Force

Join the Beverly Hills COVID-19 Kindness Task Force. The force was created to help the vulnerable meet their needs and to bring community back to those in isolation.

Use Essential Services

In Los Angeles, the Salvation Army has been designated as an essential service. Some of the services they are offering are emotional care and social services through the phone. They also are disturbing cleaning and hygiene kits.

Know Your Resources

The state is continuously updating their resources on coronavirus. Stay informed and up to date on the latest here. For updated CDC guidelines for seniors click here.

Connect With Others

Struggling to cope with the anxiety and stress over the coronavirus pandemic?

Call or connect with the Institute on Aging's Friendship Line.

Facetime, call or Skype family members and friends.

Note: This page will be continually updated as more information becomes available.