SoCal Grocery Stores Offer Senior Hours in Response to Coronavirus Panic Shopping

These stores will open early to give senior shoppers a chance to get groceries.

By Sydney Kalich

Grocery stores throughout SoCal have begun offering designated "Senior Citizen Shopping Hours" for senior citizens to shop amid coronavirus concerns.

Grocery Outlet: In a Facebook post, the Atladena location of the Grocery Outlet said that starting Thursday, March 19, only shoppers older than 60 will be allowed to shop in the store from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. In a Facebook post, the owners said the store would be freshly cleaned, fully stocked and only allowing elderly shoppers in order to reduce the chance of coronavirus containment.

The owners are asking any senior citizen that cannot into the store due to illness to contact them and they will arrange a way to get their groceries to them.

This offer does not apply to all Grocery Outlet locations, just the Atladena location. The Altadena branch of the Grocery Outlet is located at 2270 Lake Ave, Altadena, CA 91001.

Northgate Gonzalez Market: All 41 Northgate Gonzalez Market stores throughout SoCal will also open early to help the elderly and disabled from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. in addition to its regular store hours.

Super A Foods: Super A Foods also announced a "Senior Shopping" period from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for people older than 65 beginning Tuesday.

Vallarta Supermarkets: Starting Wednesday, seniors, pregnant women and customers with disabilities can shop early from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

