Help Sought to Tutor Homeless LAUSD Students

If you want to volunteer to tutor children at the Union Rescue Mission, or Hope Gardens Family Center in Sylmar, email the Union Rescue Mission at: Volunteer@URM.org

By Joel Grover and Amy Corral

NBC Universal, Inc.

When LAUSD announced it was temporarily closing its schools starting this coming Monday, the news was of special concern to the 18,000 schoolchildren in the district who are homeless. Many live in cars or shelters with their families.

"We cannot allow these children who've been devastated educationally by homelessness to fall further behind," says the Reverend Andy Bales of the Union Rescue Mission, which provides shelter for hundreds of children at its Skid Row and Sylmar shelters.

Bales on Friday put out a call for volunteers to tutor homeless children at his shelters, either in person or doing it "virtually," by phone or computer.

Bales says LAUSD is sending many kids home with learning packets, which volunteers can work from.

"I don't think we're looking for great expertise. Just somebody who is just willing to work and learn along with the children, will be sufficient," Bales said.

Nonprofits are also scrambling to address another big concern of LAUSD's shutdown. Many children depend on meals they get at school for their breakfast and lunch.

The Union Rescue Mission in downtown LA has a "family lunch" every day at 11:30 a.m.

"Those families who are near us, who can get to us, are welcome to come for lunch each day," Bales told NBC4.

If you want to volunteer to tutor children at the Union Rescue Mission, or Hope Gardens Family Center in Sylmar, email the Union Rescue Mission at: Volunteer@URM.org

The Mission says it is also asking for donations of laptops and tablets for its tutoring program.

